Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.61, for a total transaction of $1,997,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 41,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,397,092.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $845,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,651 shares of company stock valued at $73,066,126. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $401.12 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.19 billion, a PE ratio of 138.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of -1.47.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.07.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

