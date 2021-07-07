Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,810 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2,078.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period.

EQNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Equinor ASA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.63. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.33. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

