Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins downgraded Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$17.25 to C$16.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

Shares of EQX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,299. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $13.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,439,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,483,000 after buying an additional 107,900 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 924,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 45,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

