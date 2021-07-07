Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target Increased to C$161.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$148.00 to C$161.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

EQB has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$140.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group to C$174.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Equitable Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$158.33.

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$136.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 8.80. Equitable Group has a 52 week low of C$66.00 and a 52 week high of C$153.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$139.12.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.57 by C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$150.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equitable Group will post 17.0200018 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

In other news, Director Michael Paul Mignardi purchased 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$131.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,107.71. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$161,188.56.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

