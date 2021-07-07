Equitable Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after acquiring an additional 444,914 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,184,058,000 after acquiring an additional 167,431 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Union Pacific by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,637,109,000 after acquiring an additional 334,963 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,403,262,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,370,608,000 after buying an additional 84,102 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.42.

NYSE:UNP traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $225.92. 26,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,381. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $164.66 and a 1-year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

