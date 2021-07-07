Equitable Trust Co. Has $10.58 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $10,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG traded down $9.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $646.83. The company had a trading volume of 763 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,357. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $636.63. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $405.01 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.63.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total value of $6,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,000 shares of company stock worth $54,637,525 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.14.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

