Equitable Trust Co. Sells 1,540 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,600 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.1% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Burney Co. boosted its position in Adobe by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $14,369,000. Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in Adobe by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 40,237 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $598.58. 31,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,359,420. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $524.09. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.29 and a 52-week high of $600.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,154 shares of company stock valued at $16,252,390 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.