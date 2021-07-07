Equitable Trust Co. Sells 26,050 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,651 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 26,050 shares during the period. American Express makes up 1.5% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $20,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,147,650,000 after buying an additional 201,874 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in American Express by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,833,273,000 after purchasing an additional 296,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,332,930,000 after purchasing an additional 194,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,740,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,056,805,000 after purchasing an additional 77,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $816,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.25. The company had a trading volume of 82,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,336. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $172.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.99. The company has a market capitalization of $136.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. American Express’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.35.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

