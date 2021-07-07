Equitable Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,219,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,567,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,808,000 after buying an additional 1,508,408 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,238,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.47. 684,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,598,664. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

