Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,981 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $111,171,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $102,863,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 32.8% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,813,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,055,000 after purchasing an additional 694,979 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 284.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,217,000 after purchasing an additional 656,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,818,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,591,000 after purchasing an additional 637,754 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELS. UBS Group began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

NYSE ELS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.62. 590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.51. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $77.10.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

