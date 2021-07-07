Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.43. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 52,350 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Essential Energy Services from C$0.50 to C$0.45 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.35.

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$30.15 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Essential Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:ESN)

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

