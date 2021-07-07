Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CFO Rachel C. Glaser Sells 13,500 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total transaction of $2,710,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $197.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.57. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $97.50 and a one year high of $251.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.56 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Etsy during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

