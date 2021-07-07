Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG) was down 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.33 and last traded at $27.33. Approximately 63 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.65.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Euclid Capital Growth ETF stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

