Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 58,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,010,082 shares.The stock last traded at $9.42 and had previously closed at $9.34.

Several research firms have issued reports on EURN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. ING Group downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Euronav in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.36.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). Euronav had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $92.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Euronav by 20.8% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 402,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,008,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 41.4% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 17.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 41,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

