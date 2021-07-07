EventChain Price Up 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. In the last seven days, EventChain has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EventChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0244 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EventChain has a market cap of $761,009.33 and $9,597.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About EventChain

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

