Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$14.45. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$14.31, with a volume of 10,664 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ET shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 target price on shares of Evertz Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 98.72%.

In other Evertz Technologies news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$226,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 261,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,954,690.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

