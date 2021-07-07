EvidenZ Hits Market Capitalization of $7.25 Million (BCDT)

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. EvidenZ has a total market capitalization of $7.25 million and $291,668.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvidenZ coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000552 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00060118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00018045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.37 or 0.00947037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00046120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About EvidenZ

BCDT is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,099,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @MyEvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date. Gitlab | Telegram | Medium “

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvidenZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvidenZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

