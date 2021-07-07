Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €33.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €31.21 ($36.71).

FRA:EVK opened at €27.88 ($32.80) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €28.96. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

