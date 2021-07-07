Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Sells $436,103.46 in Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $436,103.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AQUA traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.72. 547,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,200. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.11. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $34.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.74 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AQUA shares. Raymond James cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 579.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

