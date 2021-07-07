Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at CIBC

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Exchange Income from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.33.

Shares of EIFZF stock opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. Exchange Income has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $33.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.17.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

