Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

EXPGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Experian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Experian from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of EXPGY stock opened at $39.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Experian has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $41.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.80%.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

