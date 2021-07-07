Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 77,300 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.20, for a total value of $27,379,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.54, for a total value of $2,176,902.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.84, for a total value of $26,965,332.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.29, for a total value of $26,381,717.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total value of $25,604,079.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.07, for a total value of $26,364,711.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.39, for a total value of $25,693,747.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.53, for a total transaction of $25,859,169.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.57, for a total transaction of $25,784,961.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.62, for a total transaction of $25,556,926.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $25,808,924.00.

FB opened at $352.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.90 and a 12 month high of $358.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $329.10.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Facebook by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Facebook by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 56,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,815,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its position in Facebook by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 49,560 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,597,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Facebook by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 84,027 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,748,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

