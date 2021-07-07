FairGame Price Reaches $0.0028 on Exchanges (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One FairGame coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FairGame has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. FairGame has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $713,131.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002120 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006467 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000103 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00108220 BTC.

FairGame Coin Profile

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official website is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

