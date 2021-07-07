FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Major Shareholder Buys $2,467,900.00 in Stock

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $2,467,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 100,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $1,364,000.00.

Shares of FAST Acquisition stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.40. 204,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,385. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.51. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $14.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in FAST Acquisition in the first quarter worth $74,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

About FAST Acquisition

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

