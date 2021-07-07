Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.07 Million

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to post sales of $7.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Fate Therapeutics reported sales of $5.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $33.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $45.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $41.70 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $89.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 million.

FATE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $2,557,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,124,115.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,275 shares of company stock worth $5,063,008 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FATE traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.77. 41,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,206. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $121.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.65 and a beta of 1.67.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.