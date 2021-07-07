Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to post sales of $7.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Fate Therapeutics reported sales of $5.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $33.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $45.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $41.70 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $89.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fate Therapeutics.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 million.

FATE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $2,557,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,124,115.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,275 shares of company stock worth $5,063,008 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FATE traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.77. 41,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,206. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $121.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.65 and a beta of 1.67.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.