FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 19.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,468 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. 60.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

In related news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $102,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,116,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,014,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBK opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.64. FB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.20.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $149.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.09 million. Equities analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.80%.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

