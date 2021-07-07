Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.75.

Several research firms recently commented on FRT. Mizuho upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

TheStreet cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $613,939,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,056.8% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after buying an additional 918,372 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $63,190,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $45,134,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 651,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,417,000 after buying an additional 355,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FRT traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,481. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.81%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

