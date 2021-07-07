Federated Hermes Inc. Buys Shares of 1,034 ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at $530,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at $3,118,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at $23,025,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at $39,597,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at $33,277,000.

ModivCare stock opened at $167.60 on Wednesday. ModivCare Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.07 and a 52 week high of $184.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 64.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.62.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. ModivCare had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $453.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.06 million. ModivCare’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

MODV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

