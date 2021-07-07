Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 96,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $2,065,000. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $349,000. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 84.8% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $125,622,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $88.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

MKC has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

