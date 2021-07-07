Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 96.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,937 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PENN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Shares of PENN opened at $74.40 on Wednesday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -531.39 and a beta of 2.56.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($5.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PENN. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.58.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.