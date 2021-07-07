Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 212.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,096. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.