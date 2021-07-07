Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 96.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,937 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PENN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PENN shares. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.58.

PENN opened at $74.40 on Wednesday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of -531.39 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.26) earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

