Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New Investment in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,287 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIPS. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Shares of VIPS opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.64. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIPS. HSBC reduced their target price on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.