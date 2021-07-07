Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,017 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 24.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. Norges Bank bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,188,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ONEOK by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,847 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,499,000 after purchasing an additional 641,346 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.82.

OKE opened at $56.49 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.03.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

