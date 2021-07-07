Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,317 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 21.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $117.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $122.27.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $404,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $213,951.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,033.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,786 shares of company stock worth $4,119,527. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.75.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.