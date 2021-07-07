Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,317 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 21.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.
Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $117.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $122.27.
Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.
In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $404,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $213,951.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,033.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,786 shares of company stock worth $4,119,527. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.75.
About Cboe Global Markets
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE).
Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 21.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $213,951.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,033.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,558,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,786 shares of company stock worth $4,119,527 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research
lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $117.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $122.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.66.
Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 31.88%.
Cboe Global Markets Profile
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE).
Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.