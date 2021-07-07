Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 9,946 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 74.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,946 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in OneMain by 73.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in OneMain by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $59.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.56. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $61.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.07.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $825.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.56 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 23.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. OneMain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

In other OneMain news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

