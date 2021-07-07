FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,347 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 45,966 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in FedEx were worth $15,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 329.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,778 shares of company stock worth $55,385,485. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FDX opened at $294.61 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $154.13 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $302.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

