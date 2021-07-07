Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will report earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Fifth Third Bancorp reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 173.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $4,247,076.08. Also, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $1,502,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $32,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $37.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,776,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.57. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.