Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Jul 7th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will report earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Fifth Third Bancorp reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 173.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $4,247,076.08. Also, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $1,502,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $32,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $37.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,776,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.57. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Earnings History and Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

