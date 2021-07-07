FIL Ltd Has $14.20 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

FIL Ltd grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,403 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 19,348 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,403,262,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,103,003,000 after purchasing an additional 509,251 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after purchasing an additional 444,914 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,382,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 575.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 438,511 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $91,307,000 after purchasing an additional 373,624 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.42.

NYSE:UNP opened at $223.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.94. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $164.66 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.