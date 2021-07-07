FIL Ltd Purchases 62,914 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

FIL Ltd boosted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 629,140.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,924 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 62,914 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $11,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,986,000 after acquiring an additional 53,462 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 3.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 307,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 18.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 16.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $251.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $251.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,820 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,182. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Fortinet from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.43.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

