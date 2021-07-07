FIL Ltd Sells 3,000 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

FIL Ltd trimmed its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 194,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in UDR were worth $8,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in UDR by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 269,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,825,000 after buying an additional 107,100 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in UDR by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in UDR by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 679,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,786,000 after buying an additional 28,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UDR shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,663,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UDR opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.96. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $50.60.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

