Financial Analysis: FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) and AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV)

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) and AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

FNCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. AmeriServ Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. FNCB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and AmeriServ Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

FNCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AmeriServ Financial has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FNCB Bancorp and AmeriServ Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FNCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A AmeriServ Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.9% of FNCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of AmeriServ Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of FNCB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of AmeriServ Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FNCB Bancorp and AmeriServ Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FNCB Bancorp $55.59 million 2.63 $15.35 million N/A N/A AmeriServ Financial $63.16 million 1.05 $4.60 million N/A N/A

FNCB Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AmeriServ Financial.

Profitability

This table compares FNCB Bancorp and AmeriServ Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FNCB Bancorp 33.09% 12.61% 1.31% AmeriServ Financial 8.26% 5.07% 0.41%

Summary

FNCB Bancorp beats AmeriServ Financial on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products; and debit cards. It also provides 1-4 family residential loans; construction, land acquisition, and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, lines of credit, overdraft protection loans, automobile financing, home equity term loans and lines of credit; and state and political subdivision loans. In addition, the company offers mobile and telephone banking, check imaging, and electronic statement services; online banking products, such as bill payment, internal and external funds transfer, and purchase rewards; remote deposit capture and merchant services; and wealth management services through a third party. As of February 16, 2021, it operated 17 community offices located in Lackawanna, Luzerne and Wayne Counties. The company was formerly known as First National Community Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to FNCB Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

AmeriServ Financial Company Profile

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, and money orders. The company also provides lending, depository, and related financial services, such as commercial real estate mortgage loans, short and medium-term loans, revolving credit arrangements, lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate-construction loans, business savings accounts, certificates of deposit, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services to commercial, industrial, financial, and governmental customers. In addition, the company offers personal trust products and services, including personal portfolio investment management, estate planning and administration, custodial services, and pre-need trusts; institutional trust products and services comprising 401(k) plans, defined benefit and defined contribution employee benefit plans, and individual retirement accounts; financial services consisting of the sale of mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and union collective investment funds to invest union pension dollars in construction projects that utilize union labor. Further, it engages in underwriting as reinsurer of credit life and disability insurance. The company operates through a network of 16 banking locations in Allegheny, Cambria, Centre, Somerset, and Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania, and Washington County, Maryland; and operates 17 automated bank teller machines. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

