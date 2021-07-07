First Manhattan Co. Acquires New Shares in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in United Microelectronics by 1,727,565.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,359,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,048,000 after buying an additional 7,359,430 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Microelectronics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,780,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,660,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in United Microelectronics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,777,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,635,000 after buying an additional 331,112 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in United Microelectronics by 27,223.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,382,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,034,000 after buying an additional 5,362,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,568,318 shares in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Macquarie raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.28. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.29.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

