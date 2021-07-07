First Mercantile Trust Co. Invests $43,000 in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $276,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,768,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,367 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,187 over the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KRTX shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $120.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.12. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.58 and a fifty-two week high of $146.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 1.84.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

