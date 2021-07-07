First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases 1,904 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) by 72.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 13.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 65.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dyne Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $32.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.57.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Equities analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.