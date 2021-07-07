First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 1,035 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ACAD has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.44.

ACAD opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.21.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $106.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.91 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. Research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $85,995.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,699.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,166 shares of company stock worth $287,995 over the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

