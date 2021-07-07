First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Shares Purchased by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCAL. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 119.9% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FCAL traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.18. 10,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,208. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.84. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $57.99.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank's operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

