First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLS) Trading 0.1% Higher

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLS)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.70 and last traded at $48.70. Approximately 163,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 322,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.66.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.59.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.