FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,550 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of FirstEnergy worth $9,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

