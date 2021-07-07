FirstService (TSE:FSV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $222.99

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$222.99 and last traded at C$217.58, with a volume of 3196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$218.53.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSV. Raymond James lowered FirstService to a “market perform” rating and set a C$216.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on FirstService from C$175.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FirstService to C$235.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered FirstService to a “neutral” rating and set a C$222.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$223.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$202.81.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.45. The company had revenue of C$900.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$847.22 million. Analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.224 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 22.94%.

In other FirstService news, Director Brendan Calder sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$205.24, for a total transaction of C$410,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,100.40.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

